Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Game Streams Walkthrough Trailer

Game's Deluxe Edition launches on September 29, regular edition launches on October 2

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a walkthrough trailer on Thursday for Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve , the newest game in its Ace Combat modern air combat franchise .

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The game will launch on October 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Players will also receive Ace Combat Zero: The Belkan War as a pre-order bonus for the game. The game's Deluxe Edition will launch on September 29.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown game in January 2019 for PlayStation 4 (with PlayStation VR support) and Xbox One, and in February 2019 for PC via Steam . The game was originally slated for 2017, but was delayed to 2018 before the latest delay to 2019. The game is also available to play on the Xbox Series X|S. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition launched digitally exclusively for the Switch in July 2024.

Namco released the first Ace Combat game in 1992.

Bandai Namco Entertainment producer Kazutoki Kono stated in 2021 that the next Ace Combat entry was in development.

Source: Press release

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