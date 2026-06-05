The World is Dancing Anime's Music Trailer Reveals More Cast

The staff for the television anime of Kazuto Mihara 's The World Is Dancing manga revealed a new music trailer and new cast members for the anime on Friday. The trailer features the vocal insert song performances of Yumiri Hanamori and Romi Park , as their respective characters Oniyasha and Zojiro. The staff also unveiled a new visual.

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The new cast members include:

Yōji Matsuda as Inuo

Image via The World is Dancing anime's X/Twitter account ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Miyuki Sawashiro as Shirabyoshi

Image via The World is Dancing anime's X/Twitter account ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

The staff also revealed a character visual image.

Image via The World is Dancing anime's X/Twitter account ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

The anime will debut on Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto in Japan on July 2 at 10:00 p.m. JST, then on Sun TV at 24:00 JST (effectively July 3 at 12 midnight). The anime will air on BS Asahi and TVQ Kyushu starting on July 3.

The anime stars:

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Kazuto Mihara, KODANSHA/"The World Is Dancing" Production Committee.

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi ( Shōnen Hollywood , The Great Passage , Backflip!! series and film) is directing the anime at Cygames Pictures . Keigo Sasaki ( Blue Exorcist series and film, ERASED , Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray two seasons) is designing the characters, and Satoshi Nemoto is credited for calligraphy and title lettering. Macaroni Empitsu is performing the film's opening theme song "shusho."

Shochiku describes the story:

In 1374, amid the turmoil of the Northern and Southern Courts' long running conflict, a boy named Oniyasha is born into a family of sarugaku theater performers. He spends his days in a kind of quiet gloom, haunted by a simple but persistent question: Why do people dance? Then, one day, he witnesses a dance that he feels to be “good”—and everything begins to change. This is the story of the beautiful young boy who would one day shape the art of Noh and be remembered as Zeami.

Mihara launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in March 2021, and the series ended in October 2022. Kodansha published six compiled book volumes of the manga. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and published the manga's six volumes digitally.