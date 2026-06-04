Live-Action Blue Lock Film's 2nd Trailer Reveals Ado's Theme Song

Ado performs theme song "Monstruo" for August 7 film

The official website for the live-action film based on Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's BLUE LOCK soccer manga unveiled the second trailer and poster visual for the film on Friday. The trailer reveals and previews the film's theme song "Monstruo" by Ado .

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Image via BLUE LOCK live-action film's X/Twitter account © 金城宗幸・ノ村優介／講談社, CK WORKS

Image via Blue Lock movie's X/Twitter © 金城宗幸・ノ村優介／講談社 ©CK WORKS

The cast includes:

Yūsuke Taki is directing the film, and Tetsuo Kamata is writing the screenplay. Shinzō Matsuhashi is serving as a producer. CREDEUS (live-action Golden Kamuy film) is producing the film, and TOHO is distributing.

The film will open on August 7.

Image via BLUE LOCK live-action film's X/Twitter account © 金城宗幸・ノ村優介／講談社, CK WORKS

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

is releasing the manga in English digitally, and is also releasing it in print. The company describes the story:

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 38th compiled book volume on April 16. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021.

The original manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in Japan in October 2022 on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the NUMAnimation programming block. The anime ran for 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub .

BLUE LOCK vs. U-20 JAPAN , the second television anime season, debuted in October 2024, and aired for 14 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime is getting a third season, adapting the "Shin Eiyū Taisen" (New Hero Wars) story.

Kōta Sannomiya 's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- manga spinoff focuses on Seishirō Nagi before he enters the titular BLUE LOCK facility. The manga launched in June 2022 in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine and ended in July 2025. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the spinoff manga in print.

The spinoff inspired an anime film that premiered in Japan in April 2024. The film sold 337,000 tickets to earn 463 million yen (about US$2.99 million) in its first three days, and ranked at #2 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film opened in North America in June 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the film with subtitles and with several dubs.