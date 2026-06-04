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KAMUI: He's Behind You Anime's New Video Reveals July 3 Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of author Eroki and artist Shinko Konoshiro's KAMUI: He's Behind You (Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san) manga unveiled a new promotional video and visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's July 3 premiere date, and is streaming in both a normal version and a "There Be Ghosts" version. The staff specifically recommends viewers watch the "There Be Ghosts" version with headphones due to lewd voices. (Warning: Both videos are NSFW.)
Normal Version:
"There Be Ghosts" Version:
The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 3 at 25:30 (effectively, July 4 at 1:30 a.m. EDT), and on BS11 on July 7.
The story follows Shizuka, a high school girl who can see ghosts. She works as an assistant to the famous psychic Kamui, who has an unusual method for exorcism.
The anime stars:
- Tomokazu Sugita as Kamui
- Riko Aono as Shizuka Mimitsuka
- M.A.O as Oichi
- Yuka Aisaka as Kyōko
- Shiori Izawa as Inagawa
Takumi Tsukumo (Divergence Eve, Misaki Chronicles original creator) is directing the anime at Zero-G, and ZG-R. Motofumi Nakajō (Ai: Tenchi Muyo! episode scripts, Maji de Otaku na English! Ribbon-chan: Eigo de Tatakau Mahō Shōjo the TV) is in charge of series scripts, and Toshinari Yamashita (Amazing Nurse Nanako, Divergence Eve) is designing the characters.
Additional staff members include:
- Sub-Character Designer: Nana Hiiragi
- Color Key Artist: Takuya Kawami
- Chief Animation Directors: Takayuki Noguchi, Tomoyuki Abe
- Art Director: Shinji Katahira (Studio Arkansas)
- Art Setting: Junichirō Nishikawa
- Compositing Director of Photography: Tatsuya Yanagihara
- Editing: Masaki Utsunomiya
- Sound Directors: Shūhei Abe (on-air version), "Nankai-Teiō" (full Deregula version)
- Music: Chihiro Endō
WWWave Corporation's Deregula anime label is producing the anime.
Eroki and Konoshiro debuted the manga in March 2020 on Shogakukan's Manga ONE app. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on February 19.
WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block.
Sources: KAMUI: He's Behind You anime's website, Comic Natalie