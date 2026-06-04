KAMUI: He's Behind You Anime's New Video Reveals July 3 Premiere

New video presented in normal & "There Be Ghosts" versions

The official website for the television anime of author Eroki and artist Shinko Konoshiro 's KAMUI: He's Behind You ( Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san ) manga unveiled a new promotional video and visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's July 3 premiere date, and is streaming in both a normal version and a "There Be Ghosts" version. The staff specifically recommends viewers watch the "There Be Ghosts" version with headphones due to lewd voices. ( Warning: Both videos are NSFW. )

Normal Version:

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"There Be Ghosts" Version:

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This image contains sexually suggestive themes.

Click to view Image via Ushiro no Shōmen Kamui-san anime's X/Twitter account ©えろき・コノシロしんこ／小学館／ウェイブ

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on July 3 at 25:30 (effectively, July 4 at 1:30 a.m. EDT), and on BS11 on July 7.

The story follows Shizuka, a high school girl who can see ghosts. She works as an assistant to the famous psychic Kamui, who has an unusual method for exorcism.

The anime stars:

Takumi Tsukumo ( Divergence Eve , Misaki Chronicles original creator) is directing the anime at Zero-G , and ZG-R . Motofumi Nakajō ( Ai: Tenchi Muyo! episode scripts, Maji de Otaku na English! Ribbon-chan: Eigo de Tatakau Mahō Shōjo the TV ) is in charge of series scripts, and Toshinari Yamashita ( Amazing Nurse Nanako , Divergence Eve ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

WWWave Corporation 's Deregula anime label is producing the anime.

Eroki and Konoshiro debuted the manga in March 2020 on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app. Shogakukan published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on February 19.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block.