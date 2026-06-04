Baki: Strongest Proof Mobile Game's Trailer Introduces Musashi Miyamoto

Smartphone training sim game debuted on November 22 for iOS, Android

The official YouTube channel for TMS ' anime began streaming on Wednesday a trailer for Baki : Strongest Proof , a new smartphone game for the Baki franchise , introducing Musashi Miyamoto for his launch in the game. The video also gives an overview of the game, which debuted on November 22 for iOS and Android devices.

In the training simulation game, players can create teams with characters from the Baki franchise . The game is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases.

A previous free-to-play smartphone game in the franchise Baki : King of Souls launched in March 2022. The "hand-to-hand combat RPG" has fighters from the Baki and Baki Hanma anime.

BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai , the anime of Itagaki's first Baki-Dou manga, premiered worldwide on Netflix on February 26. The anime's first 13 episodes were made available all at once. The second cours (quarter of a year) will premiere exclusively worldwide on Netflix on June 18. All 12 episodes will be available at once.

Itagaki's original Baki the Grappler martial arts manga ran for 42 volumes in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1991 to 1999. Kodama Tales began publishing the manga worldwide in English in October.

The Baki sequel manga ran for 31 volumes from 1999 to 2005. Media Do releases the manga in English. After Baki , Itagaki published the 37-volume Hanma Baki manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion from 2005 to 2012. The first Baki-Dou manga, the overall fourth manga in the franchise , launched in Weekly Shōnen Champion in March 2014 and ended in April 2018 with 22 volumes.