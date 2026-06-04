The Irregular at Magic High School Anime Launches Production on 'Part II'

Part II teased with visual

The official portal site for The irregular at magic high school television anime announced with a visual on Friday that production on the anime's "Part II" is launching. The announcement did not specify the release venue of Part II.

Image via The Irregular at Magic High School TV anime's official portal site © 2024 佐島 勤/KADOKAWA/魔法科高校四葉継承編製作委員会

Tsutomu Satou 's The irregular at magic high school ( Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei ) light novel series launched in 2008, and ended with the 32nd volume in September 2020. Two sequels shipped in October 2020 and January 2021.

The irregular at magic high school TV anime premiered in April 2014 and aired for 26 episodes. A second season, titled The Irregular at Magic High School: Visitor Arc , premiered in October 2020 and ran for 13 episodes. The anime franchise also includes The irregular at magic high school The Movie: The Girl Who Summons the Stars film, which opened in Japan in June 2017. The Honor Student at Magic High School manga inspired a 13-episode TV anime that premiered in July 2021.

The irregular at magic high school anime's third television season premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired with English subtitles and an English dub.

The Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Yotsuba Keishō-hen ( T he Irregular at Magic High School THE MOVIE - Yotsuba Succession Arc - ) anime film had a premiere screening on April 28 at Shinjuku Wald 9 before opening in Japan on May 8.

Yen Press publishes the original The irregular at magic high school light novel series and Yu Mori 's The Honor Student at Magic High School spinoff manga.

Sources: The irregular at magic high school TV anime's official portal website, Comic Natalie





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