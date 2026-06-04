Mononoke The Movie: Chapter III – The Curse of the Serpent Anime Film Review

While each of the previous two Mononoke films is a stand alone story that shares a single location and a few overlapping characters, The Curse of the Serpent is the first of the films to feel like you absolutely need to have watched the other two.This is because in addition to the mystery surrounding the Mononoke of the film, the Hebigami, there is also the trilogy-spanning mystery of why one location has been plagued by so many supernatural threats in such a short time.Thus, there are many callbacks to the previous two films throughout.

But while the film may not have the largely stand-alone nature of the other movies, it turns this potential weakness into a storytelling strength. Outside of the flashback scenes (which help to solve the major mysteries of the film), there are no new characters. This means that no time is wasted on character introductions—we know everyone already. This likewise adds to the sense of tension and danger in the film, as death could easily come for the maids and guards we've gotten to know over the past two films—not to mention main characters like Boton, Asa, or Fuki.

Moreover, on the plot side of things, the repeated opening conflict in the past to films—i.e., the Medicine Seller gaining entry to the Imperial Harem and convincing those in charge that only he with his special sword can defeat the supernatural apparition they now face—is completely absent. Asa, Botan, and Fuki all know the drill at this point—as do the guards and many of the lower maids. Once the Medicine Seller shows up, he has their full support from the get go. Thanks to this (and the aforementioned lack of new characters), the film is able to have the time it needs to flesh out its twin mysteries of the Hebigami and the secret at the core of the Imperial Harem.

When it comes to the previous main Mononoke of this trilogy, Karakasa and Hinezumi were monsters but also protectors. They killed people to stop the tragedies that happened to them in life from happening to another in the present—be that Asa throwing away an important part of herself or Fuki aborting her child for some nebulous “greater good.” Hebigami follows that same trend. However, it proves to be even more dangerous—not to mention far more powerful than the other two—and also serves as a conduit for unveiling secrets about the Imperial Harem and even the Emperor himself.

The overarching mystery of the trilogy (which this, of course, ties in to) is even more interesting. Having three Mononoke to appear in a single location within a year is far from usual—implying some sort of hand at work behind the scenes rather than the simple appearance of an (un)natural phenomenon. The existence of such a being, in turn, solidifies Karakasa, Hinezumi, and Hebigami, as misunderstood heroes in addition to their roles as victims and villains. They have been battling against this force that created them in their own ways—increasingly destructive and out-of-control as they may be. In hindsight, it adds another layer of complexity to the morality plays seen in these Mononoke films and makes the Medicine Seller's apology to each upon defeating them, all the more meaningful.

If you've seen the previous two films (or even the preceding TV series), you know exactly what to expect from The Curse of the Serpent visually. For those of you who haven't, imagine backgrounds hyper-detailed to a surreal level—along with vivid colors—animated on parchment rather than paper for that proper Feudal Japan feel. Yet, impossibly, The Curse of the Serpent kicks things up another notch with Hebigami's movement across floors, walls, and ceilings as a two-dimensional being. Then there is the renewed focus of geometric shapes—namely the triangular scales that fall from the building every time the giant serpent begins to move. And on top of all that is a sizable amount of dynamic camera work that both adds tension to the action and increases the surreal nature of the film. It is simply one of the most visually stunning and artistically stylistic animated films you will ever see—with its only real competition coming from the other films in the trilogy.

Musically, the film is strong as well. The general soundtrack highlights the scenes of horror and danger perfectly. Meanwhile, the opening theme, along with the music for the climax combine traditional Japanese singing and instruments with things like an English-language rap, a bassline, and auto-tune to make for something both unique and unmistakably cool. And to cap things off, the film sports a new Aina The End song—continuing the aural continuity of the previous two films.