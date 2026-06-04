Luna Night's Hiru Morino, Miss Bernard said.'s Yūki Shikawa Launch New Manga Next Month

Rojiura no Arisu debuts on July 7

The July issue of Akita Publishing 's Bessatsu Young Champion magazine announced on Tuesday Miss Bernard said. manga creator Yūki Shikawa will launch a new manga with artist Hiru Morino titled Rojiura no Arisu (Alice of the Back Alley) in the next issue on July 7.

Image via Bessatsu Young Champion magazine's website © AKITA PUBLISHING CO.,LTD.

The announcement teases the series as a "cat hard-boiled action" story.

Morino launched the Luna Knight manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine in September 2024, and ended the series in December 2025. Kodansha shipped the third and final volume on January 20. Seven Seas will ship the first compiled book volume in August 2026.

Shikawa's Miss Bernard said. ( Bernard-jō Iwaku. ) manga inspired a television anime in October 2016.

The manga launched in Dengeki Comic Japan and currently runs in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine. It won the 18th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize along with Shikawa's other short manga Onnoji and Utsu Gohan . Ichijinsha shipped the eighth compiled book volume on February 27.