Seimaru Amagi, Rima Amamiya's Gifted Manga Gets Anime in 2027

Buddy mystery manga previously inspired live-action series in 2023

Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Thursday that storywriter Seimaru Amagi and artist Rima Amamiya 's Gifted manga is getting an anime that will be "broadcast" in 2027.

Image via Nakayoshi magazine'x X/Twitter account © Seimaru Amagi, Rima Amamiya, Kodansha

Amamiya posted a celebration illustration on X/Twitter on Thursday.

Amagi (a pseudonym for one half of The Drops of God 's Tadashi Agi sibling duo) and Amamiya launched the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in December 2021. Kodansha had previously listed the author as Shin Kibayashi (another pseudonym for Seimaru Amagi ). Kodansha will publish the manga's 12th volume on June 12.

The series follows Natsuki Amakusa, a genius detective with extraordinary deductive reasoning, insight, and logical thinking; and Yūya Shiki, who was born with the gift to identify murderers. Using their abilities, the two become partners to solve various difficult cases.

The manga inspired a live-action adaptation starring NEWS' Takahisa Masuda as Natsuki Amakusa and Hidaka Ukisho as Yūya Shiki. The series had two seasons: the first season debuted in August 2023 and the second season debuted in October 2023.

Shin Kibayashi is a prolific writer who has written numerous manga under multiple pen names. Under his real name, he has written such manga as Kaze to Kaminari and Shima Kōsaku no Jiken-bo . Under his pseudonym of Tadashi Agi (which is a pen name for him and his sister Yuko Kibayashi), he is best known for the manga Drops of God . His other pseudonyms include Yuya Aoki ( GetBackers ), Ryō Ryūmon ( Bloody Monday ), Seimaru Amagi ( Kindaichi Case Files original idea), and Yuma Ando ( Psychometrer , Psychometrer Eiji , Sherlock Bones ).

The Drops of God manga inspired an internationally co-produced, multilingual live-action television series on Apple TV+ (now known as just Apple TV ) in 2023, as well as a second season, which debuted on January 21.

A television anime adaptation debuted on April 10. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.