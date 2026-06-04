The Cat and the Dragon Anime Unveils 1st Promo Video, 3 More Cast Members, July 4 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Amara 's Neko to Ryū ( The Cat and the Dragon ) novels revealed on Thursday the anime's first promotional video, additional cast members, and July 4 debut.

The newly announced cast members include (image above from left to right):

The anime will debut on July 4 on Tokyo MX at 9:00 p.m. JST. The anime will start airing on BS NTV on July 6, on Yomiuri TV on July 7, on Nagasaki Culture Broadcasting on July 8, and on AT-X on July 9. The anime will also stream on the d Anime Store streaming service in Japan.

Image via The Cat and the Dragon anime's website ©アマラ・宝島社／「猫と竜」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Jin-Koo Oh ( Tonbo! ) is directing the anime at OLM. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero ) is handling the series scripts. Rie Nishino and Chiaki Kurakazu are designing the characters. Takahiro Obata ( The Promised Neverland ) is composing the music. Noriyoshi Konuma ( The Dangers in My Heart ) is the sound director.

Amara debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2013. Takarajimasha published the first light novel volume in hardcover with illustrations by Mai Ōkuma in April 2016. The ninth light novel volume shipped in November 2025. The number of copies sold exceeds 1.4 million.

In the story, deep in the forest, a fire breathing dragon lost its parents before it was born. By happenstance, a mother cat encounters the dragon and decides to raise it. The cat family welcomes the dragon, who is seen as a "slightly weird cat who can fly and breathe fire." The dragon, to repay the favor to the mother cat for raising it, decides to stay in the forest and watch over the other cats. The cats affectionally call the dragon "winged uncle," and the dragon is known among humankind as the "cat dragon."

Izumi Sasaki launched a manga adaptation on Kono Manga ga Sugoi! web in September 2017, and it also began serialization on Manga Box in April 2020. The 13th compiled book volume will ship on July 24.