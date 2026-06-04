Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition Switch 2 Game Launches Worldwide on August 28

Switch 2 version was delayed from 2025 to 2026

Image via Nintendo © FromSoftware

Elden Ring : Tarnished Edition

Elden Ring

announced on Thursday that is releasing, theSwitch 2 version of the game , physically and digitally worldwide on August 28.

FromSoftware had delayed the game from 2025 to 2026 in order to work on the game's performance.

The new version includes content from the DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree . The game also features new armor and a new customization for Torrent's appearance.

FromSoftware launched the original Elden Ring game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022. The game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree launched in June 2024 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The base Elden Ring game is required for the expansion. The DLC crossed 5 million copies in sales within its first three days of launch.

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R. R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the original Elden Ring game's world.

The original game is getting a live-action film adaptation from A24 and director and writer Alex Garland . The film will premiere on March 3, 2028.

Bandai Namco released the standalone Elden Ring : Nightreign game for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in May 2025. The game crossed 2 million units in sales globally within a day of release. The game has shipped more than 5 million units globally.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.