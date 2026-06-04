Live-Action Weak Hero Producer Warns of Casting Scams Amid Season 3 Rumors

Production company Playlist Studio states: "We are not conducting any street casting at this time"

Image via Netflix Korea's X/Twitter account © Netflix

Production company Playlist Studio has issued a warning about individuals impersonating casting staff for the live-action Weak Hero series' possible third season, following reports of fraudulent approaches circulating online.

In an official statement shared via social media, the company said it had identified cases of people falsely claiming to be responsible for casting Weak Hero Class 3. "We are not conducting any street casting at this time," the statement read, adding that such approaches are unrelated to the company and urging the public not to respond.

Playlist Studio also asked anyone who has encountered similar incidents or suffered damage to report them through official channels.

Recent posts on online communities and social media had claimed that individuals were being "street-cast" for Weak Hero Class 3, often accompanied by unverified photos. While some fans expressed excitement over a potential new season, others questioned the legitimacy of such casting methods.

The original Weak Hero series, based on the webtoon of the same name, debuted its first season (Class 1) in 2022 on Wavve and then on Netflix in March 2025, followed by Weak Hero Class 2 on Netflix in April 2025. Starring Ji-hoon Park as Si-eun Yeon, the series explores school violence and social hierarchies among high school students.

Despite renewed interest in the franchise , no official plans for Weak Hero Class 3 have been confirmed.

Weak Hero Class 2 is currently available on Netflix. The English version of the Weak Hero webtoon is available on WEBTOON. SEOPASS and RAZEN serialized the series between 2019 and 2023.