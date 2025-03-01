Netflix to Release Weak Hero Class 1 Season on March 25

Weak Hero Class 2 to premiere in Q2 2025

Image via Netflix Korea's X/Twitter account © Netflix

The action-packed live-action coming-of-age series Weak Hero Class 1, which follows model student Si-eun Yeon as he stands up against violence alongside his first true friends Soo-ho and Beom-seok, will launch globally on Netflix on March 25.

The first season was successful when it premiered exclusively on Wavve, a Korean streaming platform. Following the success of the first season, Weak Hero Class 2 is set to premiere in the second quarter of 2025 on Netflix . The sequel will delve into Si-eun Yeon's new struggles as he transfers to Eunjang High School, carrying the trauma of failing to protect his friends. Determined never to lose anyone again, he faces even greater violence, leading to an intense survival battle and a compelling story of growth.

The upcoming season introduces a fresh lineup of new characters. Ryeoun, Min-young Choi, and Min Jae Lee will join as Si-eun's new friends at Eunjang High. Additionally, Soo-bin Yoo, who played a key antagonist in the first season, is confirmed to return.

The English version of the Weak Hero webtoon is available on WEBTOON . SEOPASS and RAZEN serialized the series between 2019 and 2023.

Source: MBC