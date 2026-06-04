Webtoon-based Live-Action Series Back to Work! to Debut on June 22

Teaser trailer, posters also revealed for office romance series

Image via tvN's X/Twitter account © tvN

Korean broadcasting studio tvN revealed on May 30 the webtoon-based live-action series Back to Work! will debut on June 22. tvN also recently revealed a teaser trailer and posters.

Based on the webtoon of the same name by McQueen Studio that surpassed 200 million views, the 12-episode series follows Ji-yoon Cha, a seventh-year office worker stuck in a monotonous routine, who gradually forms a meaningful connection with her prickly superior Si-woo Kang. The story blends romance with relatable workplace realities, portraying a “heart-fluttering” yet grounded office life narrative.

The story description of the webtoon on Tapas reads:

Jiyoon Cha is just trying to live her best life in spite of feeling unfulfilled by her corporate job and disillusioned with love. But what's a woman in her 30s to do when the pressure to marry is high, her prospects are either her aloof supervisor or her juvenile, artist ex-boyfriend, and not even her perfect work friend can hold it together? Can a girl just have her chicken and beer in peace, or is that just a pipe dream?

The webtoon was serialized between 2021 and 2024. The series is available in English on Tapas.

Source: TV Report (Jang-won Huh)