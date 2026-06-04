Animated Devil May Cry Show Gets 3rd, Final Season

2nd season premiered on May 12

Image courtesy of Netflix © Netflix, Studio Mir

announced on Thursday that the animated series of'svideo gameis getting a third and final season.

Showrunner Adi Shankar stated that the series' seasons parallel Dante's Divine Comedy and make up the "Force Edge Saga:"

"For those of you who have been paying attention to the episode names, I have been showing you the structure the entire time. This was always Dante's Divine Comedy with guns and a red coat. Season 1 was Inferno. Season 2 was Purgatorio. Season 3 will be Paradiso. These three seasons make up “The Force Edge Saga." Since inception, "The Force Edge Saga" was designed as a movie trilogy disguised as a television series."

The second season premiered on May 12.

The first season from Studio Mir premiered in April 2025 with eight episodes featuring the characters Dante, Vergil, and Lady. It debuted at #4 on its global top 10 list with 5.3 million views in its three days. The show was also in the top 10 in 87 countries.

The staff had planned multiple seasons since 2021.

Johnny Yong Bosch voices Dante in the English-dubbed version of the show. The additional English dub cast includes Scout Taylor-Compton as Mary, Hoon Lee as White Rabbit, the late Kevin Conroy as VP Baines in a posthumous role, and Chris Coppola as Enzo.

The Japanese dub cast includes:

Shankar announced his acquisition of the series in November 2018 and stated that the series "will join Castlevania in what we're now calling the bootleg multiverse."

The Devil May Cry game series previously inspired a 12-episode television anime series by Madhouse in 2007. ADV Films and later Funimation released the series on home video. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in June 2017.

The Devil May Cry 5 game launched in March 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game received a special edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2020.

The game series has also inspired novels, manga, and a stage play crossover with Sengoku Basara . A Devil May Cry : The Live Hacker stage play ran in Tokyo in March 2019.

Source: Email correspondence