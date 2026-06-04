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North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 31-June 6

posted on by Alex Mateo
NANA anime; Billy Bat, I’m No Angel, Secondhand Sisters manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dark Future BDCite Kitty Media US$29.98 June 2
NANA - Complete Collection BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 June 2

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 June 2
Astro Royale GN 6Cite Viz Media US$11.99 June 2
ATOM: The Beginning GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Titan US$12.99 June 2
Billy Bat GN 1Please Kana US$13.99 June 2
The Beast King: Master of Medicines GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 2
The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 2
Chainsaw Man GN 21Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 2
City Hunter Omnibus GN 3Please Kana US$29.99 June 2
Dark Gathering GN 18Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 2
The Delinquent and the Transfer Student GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 2
Eko Eko Azarak Reborn GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 June 2
The Elusive Samurai GN 20Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 2
The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System Omnibus GN 1-2Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 2
The Feisty Omega and His Twin Mates GN 4Please Seven Seas US$15.99 June 2
Healer for the Shadow Hero GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 2
I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 2
I Wanna Be Your Girl GN 4Please Ink Pop US$12.99 June 2
I Wanna Be Your Girl GN 4 (hardcover)Please Ink Pop US$20.99 June 2
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 2
Ichi the Witch GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 2
Initial D Omnibus GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 June 2
Is the order a rabbit? GN 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 June 2
I’m No Angel GN 1Please Viz Media US$24.99 June 2
Let's Do It Already! GN 9Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 2
Magical Girl Dandelion GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 2
Mysterious Disappearances GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 2
NANA 25th Anniversary Edition GN 4Please Viz Media US$24.99 June 2
The One. Later On... GN 1Please Titan US$23.99 June 2
Our Aimless Nights GN 1Please Ink Pop US$12.99 June 2
Our Aimless Nights GN 1 (hardcover)Please Ink Pop US$20.99 June 2
Pink Candy Kiss GN 5Please Viz Media US$14.99 June 2
Sea Melt Lover GNPlease Seven Seas US$15.99 June 2
Secondhand Sisters GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 June 2
Shinobi Undercover GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 2
Shugo Chara! 20th Anniversary Edition GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 June 2
A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 2
Tamon’s B-Side GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 June 2
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 20Please Vertical US$12.95 June 2
You Can’t Bluff the Sharp-Eyed Sister GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 June 2

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince GN 7Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 June 2
Astro Royale GN 6Cite Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
ATOM: The Beginning GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Titan US$8.99 June 2
Billy Bat GN 1Please Kana US$12.59 June 2
The Beast King: Master of Medicines GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 2
The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Chainsaw Man GN 21Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
City Hunter Omnibus GN 3Please Kana US$26.99 June 2
The Coppersmith's Bride GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 3
Dark Gathering GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
The Delinquent and the Transfer Student GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 2
Eko Eko Azarak Reborn GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 June 2
The Elusive Samurai GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System Omnibus GN 1-2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 2
The Feisty Omega and His Twin Mates GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 2
Ghost and Witch GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 2
Healer for the Shadow Hero GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 2
I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 2
I Wanna Be Your Girl GN 4Please Ink Pop US$8.99 June 2
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 June 2
Ichi the Witch GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Initial D Omnibus GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 June 2
Is the order a rabbit? GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 2
I’m No Angel GN 1Please Viz Media US$16.99 June 2
Let's Do It Already! GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Looks like a Job for a Maid! The Tales of a Dismissed Supermaid GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 3
Magical Girl Dandelion GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Mysterious Disappearances GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 2
The One. Later On... GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 June 2
Our Aimless Nights GN 1Please Ink Pop US$8.99 June 2
Pink Candy Kiss GN 5Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 2
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 3
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 3
Sea Melt Lover GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 June 2
Secondhand Sisters GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 2
Shinobi Undercover GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Shugo Chara! 20th Anniversary Edition GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 June 2
Shugo Chara! Jewel Joker GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 June 2
A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Tamon’s B-Side GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 2
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 20Please Vertical US$10.99 June 2

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Twelve Kingdoms Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$19.99 June 2

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Dangers in My Heart NovelPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 June 4
Even Exiled, She's Still the Beloved Saint! St. Evelyn's Weird and Wonderful Friends Novel 3Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 5
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Short Story Chronicles NovelAnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 4
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 June 1

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 99.9Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 4
I Wish I Could Meet You Again on the Hill Where That Flower Blooms NovelPlease Seven Seas US$24.99 June 4
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 11Please Yen Press US$25.98 June 2
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 13Please Yen Press US$25.98 June 2
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 11Please Seven Seas US$24.99 June 4

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Switch 2, Xbox X|S gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$49.99 June 3


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 24-30
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