News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 31-June 6
posted on by Alex Mateo
NANA anime; Billy Bat, I’m No Angel, Secondhand Sisters manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dark Future BDCite
|Kitty Media
|US$29.98
|June 2
|NANA - Complete Collection BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|June 2
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|June 2
|Astro Royale GN 6Cite
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 2
|ATOM: The Beginning GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Titan
|US$12.99
|June 2
|Billy Bat GN 1Please
|Kana
|US$13.99
|June 2
|The Beast King: Master of Medicines GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 2
|The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 2
|Chainsaw Man GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 2
|City Hunter Omnibus GN 3Please
|Kana
|US$29.99
|June 2
|Dark Gathering GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 2
|The Delinquent and the Transfer Student GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 2
|Eko Eko Azarak Reborn GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|June 2
|The Elusive Samurai GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 2
|The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System Omnibus GN 1-2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 2
|The Feisty Omega and His Twin Mates GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 2
|Healer for the Shadow Hero GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 2
|I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 2
|I Wanna Be Your Girl GN 4Please
|Ink Pop
|US$12.99
|June 2
|I Wanna Be Your Girl GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Ink Pop
|US$20.99
|June 2
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 2
|Ichi the Witch GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 2
|Initial D Omnibus GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|June 2
|Is the order a rabbit? GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|June 2
|I’m No Angel GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|June 2
|Let's Do It Already! GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 2
|Magical Girl Dandelion GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 2
|Mysterious Disappearances GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 2
|NANA 25th Anniversary Edition GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|June 2
|The One. Later On...… GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$23.99
|June 2
|Our Aimless Nights GN 1Please
|Ink Pop
|US$12.99
|June 2
|Our Aimless Nights GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Ink Pop
|US$20.99
|June 2
|Pink Candy Kiss GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|June 2
|Sea Melt Lover GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|June 2
|Secondhand Sisters GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|June 2
|Shinobi Undercover GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 2
|Shugo Chara! 20th Anniversary Edition GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|June 2
|A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 2
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|June 2
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 20Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 2
|You Can’t Bluff the Sharp-Eyed Sister GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|June 2
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Always a Catch! How I Punched My Way into Marrying a Prince GN 7Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|June 2
|Astro Royale GN 6Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|ATOM: The Beginning GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|Titan
|US$8.99
|June 2
|Billy Bat GN 1Please
|Kana
|US$12.59
|June 2
|The Beast King: Master of Medicines GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 2
|The Bugle Call: Song of War GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Chainsaw Man GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|City Hunter Omnibus GN 3Please
|Kana
|US$26.99
|June 2
|The Coppersmith's Bride GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 3
|Dark Gathering GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|The Delinquent and the Transfer Student GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Eko Eko Azarak Reborn GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|June 2
|The Elusive Samurai GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|The Exiled Heavy Knight Knows How to Game the System Omnibus GN 1-2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 2
|The Feisty Omega and His Twin Mates GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Ghost and Witch GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 2
|Healer for the Shadow Hero GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 2
|I Got Married to the Girl I Hate Most in Class GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 2
|I Wanna Be Your Girl GN 4Please
|Ink Pop
|US$8.99
|June 2
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|June 2
|Ichi the Witch GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Initial D Omnibus GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|June 2
|Is the order a rabbit? GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 2
|I’m No Angel GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|June 2
|Let's Do It Already! GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Looks like a Job for a Maid! The Tales of a Dismissed Supermaid GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 3
|Magical Girl Dandelion GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Mysterious Disappearances GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 2
|The One. Later On...… GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|June 2
|Our Aimless Nights GN 1Please
|Ink Pop
|US$8.99
|June 2
|Pink Candy Kiss GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 2
|Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 3
|The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 3
|Sea Melt Lover GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 2
|Secondhand Sisters GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|June 2
|Shinobi Undercover GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Shugo Chara! 20th Anniversary Edition GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|June 2
|Shugo Chara! Jewel Joker GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|June 2
|A Star Brighter Than the Sun GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 2
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 20Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|June 2
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Twelve Kingdoms Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|June 2
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Dangers in My Heart NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 4
|Even Exiled, She's Still the Beloved Saint! St. Evelyn's Weird and Wonderful Friends Novel 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 5
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Short Story Chronicles NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 4
|I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|June 1
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura Novel 99.9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 4
|I Wish I Could Meet You Again on the Hill Where That Flower Blooms NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 4
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|June 2
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|June 2
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|June 4
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Switch 2, Xbox X|S gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|June 3
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.