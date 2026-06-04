Fantasia Int'l Film Fest Screens Premieres for Cherry and Virgin Film, Sekiro: No Defeat Anime, More

Image via Cherry and Virgin's Motion Gallery page ©2027東映ビデオ

The Origin of Ultraman

The 30th annualannounced on Thursday that it will screen the world premiere of thefilm in the Animation Plus Section, the North American premiere of theanime in the Animation Plus Section, the international premiere of the live-actionfilm, and the international premiere of thedocumentary.

The 30th Fantasia International Film Festival will be held from July 16 through August 2 in Montreal.

Masanao Kawajiri 's original film Cherry and Virgin will open in 2027. The movie was originally announced in 2021, and was slated to open in 2022.

Sekiro: No Defeat , the new anime based on FromSoftware 's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice game, will screen in theaters in Japan for three weeks starting on September 4. Crunchyroll will exclusively stream the anime in 2026 worldwide excluding Japan, China, Korea, Russia, and Belarus. The anime is screening out of competition at this year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June.

The live-action film adaptation of Satoru Nii 's Wind Breaker manga opened in Japan on December 5.

The Origin of Ultraman documentary will open in Japan on July 3. The documentary celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Ultraman tokusatsu franchise , and centers on the story of Ultraman 's creation, featuring footage of the first Ultraman series' filming, with archival footage of Eiji Tsuburaya directing the crew.

Source: Fantasia Int'l Film Fest