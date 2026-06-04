My Cold Co-worker Obsessively Loves Me Manga Gets Live-Action Series

TV Tokyo announced on Friday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Peki Aoi 's My Cold Co-worker Obsessively Loves Me ( Dry na Dōki no Dekiai Heki ) manga that will premiere on the BS TV Tokyo channel on July 8. Former Takarazuka Revue actress Karen Yui (left in image below) stars as Ayaka Hanazawa, while Yasunari Fujibayashi ( Kamen Rider Gotchard, right) stars as Midori Miyajima.

Image via BS TV Tokyo Drama official X/Twitter account © 「ドライな同期の溺愛癖」製作委員会

The office romance story centers on Ayaka, who has a peculiar ability to read people's hearts simply by smelling them. She is drawn to her silent work colleague Midori, who she finds odorless, and thus can't find out anything about him. In truth, while he puts up a front, Midori is actually in love with Ayaka. They get to know each other after a certain incident.

Ayaka Katō is directing the series, with scripts by Shiori Ueno.

Aoi launched the manga in WWWave Corporation 's ComicFesta website in November 2022. Suiseisha published the manga's third compiled book volume in September 2025, and will release the fourth volume on August 18. Kadokawa 's BookWalker service is publishing the manga digitally in English.

Sources: BS TV Tokyo Drama X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie





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