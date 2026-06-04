The Girl Who Leapt Through Time Film's Ticket Art Imagines What If She Did Go on That Date

Revisit the anime on its 20th anniversary in Japanese theaters in 4K

Filmarks , Japan's (self-described) largest film, television, and anime review site, announced on Thursday that it is offering limited advance MoviTicke Cards with exclusive art for The Girl Who Leapt Through Time 4K revival screenings. The cards feature the anime film's lead characters Makoto Konno (voiced by Riisa Naka ) and Chiaki Mamiya ( Takuya Ishida ) in a “what if” scenario.

Image via prtimes.jp ©「時をかける少女」製作委員会2006

The “what if” illustration by animation director Hiroyuki Aoyama imagines Makoto and Kōsuke going on a date to the summer festival and fireworks show.

The MoviTicke Cards will go on sale on June 19. The film will return to 166 theaters across Japan starting on July 3. Ticket prices are 1,700 yen for adults and 1,000 yen for high school students and younger (about US$11 and US$6, respectively).

The film will also have a limited two-week engagement in 51 theaters with immersive 4DX screening rooms from August 21. Ticket prices are 1,700 yen plus the 4DX fee for adults and 1,000 yen plus the 4DX fee for high school students and younger (about US$11 and US$6, respectively).

Update: Character's name corrected. Thanks, Bonham.