Square Enix Reveals Final Fantasy VII Revelation Game for Release in Spring 2027

Conclusion to remake trilogy will launch simultaneously on all platforms

Square Enix revealed at the Summer Games Fest event on Friday the Final Fantasy VII Revelation game. The game will launch simultaneously on all platforms ( PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store) in spring 2027.

Naoki Hamaguchi appeared on stage and said the theme of the title is "resolve" as Cloud and his companions find their resolve to go to their final battle.

Square Enix released the Final Fantasy VII Remake game on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 after a delay from March 2020. The game was a PlayStation exclusive until April 10, 2021. The game's new Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade version with additional content launched in June 2021 on PS5, December 2021 on PC via the Epic Games Store, and June 2022 on PC via Steam . The game received a release for Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, and Xbox Cloud on January 22.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuted worldwide in February 2024 on two discs for PlayStation 5. The game then launched on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in January 2025. The game launched for Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox on PC on June 3.

Source: Summer Games Fest livestream