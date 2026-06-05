Palworld Game Reveals Version 1.0 Release on July 10 in Trailer

Game's 1st cinematic trailer streamed

Pocketpair revealed during the Summer Games Fest event on Friday that its Palworld game will have its Version 1.0 release on July 10. The company also revealed the game's first cinematic trailer.

Pocketpair launched Palworld on PlayStation 5 in 68 countries and territories in September 2024, but Pocketpair later stated the game would not launch for PS5 in Japan on that same day. The game was eventually released in Japan for PS5 in October 2024.

The game launched for macOS in March 2025.

Sony Music Entertainment Japan Inc. and its subsidiary Aniplex , along with Pocketpair, established a new joint venture named Palworld Entertainment in July 2024.

South Korean game developer Krafton signed a licensing agreement with Pocketpair for the IP (intellectual property) to expand the game's IP to the mobile platform.

Palworld: Palfarm , a new "cozy farming life" spinoff game, is in development for Steam . Pocketpair noted that a new team is developing the game.

The game is getting an official trading card game that will launch on July 30.

Pocketpair is currently involved in a patent infringement lawsuit from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company for a number of gameplay mechanics in the game. The company confirmed speculations that changes in the game with the release of Patch v0.3.11 in November 2024 and v0.5.5 were due to the ongoing litigation.

Source: Summer Games Fest livestream