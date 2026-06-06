Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 2 Streams Full English-Subtitled Trailer

Story finale opens on September 11

The staff for Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 2 ( Saishū Gakushō Hibike! Euphonium Kōhen ), the final part in the Sound! Euphonium , The Final Movie project, began streaming its full trailer with English and Chienese subtitles and presented its "final key visual" on Saturday.

Image via Sound! Euphonium anime's website © Ayano Takeda, TAKARAJIMASHA/Hibike Partners 2024

The tagline on the visual reads, "And so, the final song begins …"

Kyoto Animation describes the film:

The series finally reaches its grand finale! This journey will become our next song. For the past ten years, the Sound! Euphonium series has portrayed the youth of high school students devoted to concert band. Following the emotional conclusion of Sound! Euphonium 3 in 2024, the story returns to theaters in 2026 as The Final Movie, the long-awaited conclusion to the beloved franchise . For The Final Movie, Tatsuya Ishihara serves as Chief Director, while Taichi Ogawa serves as Director. Both have played key roles in the Sound! Euphonium series for many years. In addition to refined animation throughout the film by Kyoto Animation , Jukki Hanada has written a new screenplay, featuring numerous newly created scenes. The film also includes performance sequences that were not depicted in the television series, delivering a theatrical experience worthy of its title as the series' final chapter. The entire staff has come together to create the definitive conclusion to Sound! Euphonium . What remains here is the promise made that day. The curtain falls on the beloved anime series Sound! Euphonium . Its final movement begins.

Taichi Ogawa is directing the anime, and Tatsuya Ishihara is the chief director. Jukki Hanada is overseeing and writing the script. Character designers include Shoko Ikeda and Kazumi Ikeda , and Kazumi Ikeda is also the chief animation director. Akito Matsuda is composing the music at Lantis and Heart Company , with music cooperation by Senzoku Gakuen College of Music .

The anime stars

Sound! Euphonium, The Final Movie Part 2 ( Saishū Gakushō Hibike! Euphonium Kōhen ), the second and final part in the Sound! Euphonium , The Final Movie project will open in Japan on September 11. The first film opened on April 24.

The first 13-episode television anime series for the franchise premiered in April 2015. The anime inspired he Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu e Yōkoso "flashback" film in April 2016. The 13-episode Sound! Euphonium 2 sequel series premiered in October 2016. The sequel series inspired the Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody compilation film in September 2017.

The Liz and the Blue Bird film centering on Mizore Yoroizuka and Nozomi Kasaki opened in Japan in April 2018. Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day anime opened in Japan in April 2019. The film follows Kumiko as a second-year student.

Sound! Euphonium: Ensemble Contest Arc , Kyoto Animation 's theatrical anime of the "Ensemble Concert" arc, opened in Japan in August 2023 in 74 theaters. The film was the first new sequel anime in four years for the franchise .

The third 13-episode season of the anime premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS as it aired in Japan. The third anime season adapted Kumiko's third year in high school.