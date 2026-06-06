From Overshadowed to Overpowered Anime's New Video Unveils FLOW's Opening Song, June 25 Debut

Anime to stream in Japan 6 days before July 1 TV premiere

The staff for the anime of Kentarou 's From Overshadowed to Overpowered ( Rakudai Kenja no Gakuin Musō: Nidome no Tensei, S-Rank Cheat Majutsushi Bōkenroku or The Failed Sage's Academy Domination ) manga presented its main promotional video and a key visual on Saturday. The video announces and previews the anime's opening theme song "+Encount" by the rock band FLOW , and it also announces the anime's June 25 streaming premiere.

Image via From Overshadowed to Overpowered anime's website ©白石新・けんたろう・魚デニム／SQUARE ENIX・「落第賢者の学院無双～二度目の転生、Ｓランクチート魔術師冒険録～」製作委員会

The anime will premiere on the d Anime Store , ABEMA , and U-NEXT streaming services in Japan on June 25 at 24:00 (effectively, June 26 at midnight). It will then start on the Tokyo MX channel on July 1 at 24:00 (effectively, July 2 at midnight), and it will also run on ABC TV, BS Fuji , and WOWOW in Japan.

Image via From Overshadowed to Overpowered anime's website ©白石新・けんたろう・魚デニム／SQUARE ENIX・「落第賢者の学院無双～二度目の転生、Ｓランクチート魔術師冒険録～」製作委員会

Comikey is releasing the manga in English, and it is also available through Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service. Comikey describes the manga's story:

Ephtal is reincarnated as a human, coming from modern Earth. In this new world where magic is real, he decides to devote the entirety of his life in the pursuit of magic. Despite his efforts, though, he discovers that he is absolutely talentless in magic, and breathed his last in anguish....But it isn't the end for him just yet! He reincarnates once again bearing the same name, Ephtal, 400 years later. Having retained his knowledge and power, he steels his resolve and once again sets his sights for the peak of magic!

The manga is itself based on Arata Shiraishi 's Rakudai Kenja no Gakuin Musō: Nido Tensei Shita Saikyō Kenja, 400-nen-go no Sekai o Maken de Musō light novel series. The anime is adapting Kentarou 's manga, and specifically uses the manga's slightly different title.

The anime stars:

Hisashi Ishii ( Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear , I'm Quitting Heroing , The Unaware Atelier Master ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , with Deko Akao ( Higehiro , Komi Can't Communicate , Flying Witch ) supervising the series' scripts. Hideki Furukawa ( WATAMOTE , Strike The Blood III onwards, Ayakashi Triangle ) is designing the characters.

According to Comic Natalie , the other staff members include:

The group TrySail is performing the anime's ending theme song "Dōkei" (Aspiration).

Kentarou launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in September 2019. Square Enix will publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on July 7.

Arata Shiraishi originally published the story in a web novel format, before Kadokawa published the first print volume in October 2019, with illustrations by uodenim . Kadokawa published the eighth novel volume in March 2022.

Source: Comic Natalie