Saga of Tanya the Evil II Unveils Theme Song Artists, July 8 Debut, Mini Anime

Kadokawa unveiled on Saturday the new visual, theme songs' artists, July 8 premiere, and a mini anime for Saga of Tanya the Evil II ( Yōjo Senki II) , the second season based on author Carlo Zen and illustrator Shinobu Shinotsuki 's light novel series.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © カルロ・ゼン・KADOKAWA刊／幼女戦記2製作委員会

The band MYTH&ROID returns to write, arrange, and perform the opening theme song "Why? RED induction." Similarly, the title character Tanya Degurechaff (as voiced by Aoi Yūki ) is again performing the ending theme song "Weiter! Weiter!" with lyrics by hotaru, and music and arrangement by Masayuki Nakano ( THE SPELLBOUND / BOOM BOOM SATELLITES ).

The anime will debut on the AT-X channel on July 8 at 9:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EDT), and will also run on Tokyo MX , Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , BS11 , and TV Aichi .

Like the first season, the second season is inspiring a "Yōjo Shenki 2" (The Shaga [sic] of Tanya the Evil 2) mini-anime. Each mini anime episode will run immediately after each Saga of Tanya the Evil II episode on AT-X , and then will stream on the Kadokawa Anime Channel on YouTube starting that Thursday at midnight JST for two weeks. The new mini anime will also feature the new members of the Salamander Kampfgruppe.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © カルロ・ゼン・KADOKAWA刊／幼女戦記2製作委員会

(episode director forseasons 2 and 5,) is the new director (replacing first season's) at returning studiois returning to write and oversee the series scripts.is returning as both the character designer and the chief animation director.

The returning cast includes:

New cast includes Tomokazu Sugita as Mikel and Yōko Hikasa as Lilya (name romanizations not confirmed).

The second season was announced in June 2021.

Yen Press licensed both the original Saga of Tanya the Evil light novel series and Chika Tōjō 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

High above the blood- and mud-soaked trenches, a young girl pits herself against army mages in high stakes aerial duels with bullets, spells, and bayonets. Her name is Tanya Degurechaff and she is the Devil of the Rhine, one of the greatest soldiers the Empire has ever seen! But inside her mind lives a ruthless, calculating ex-salaryman who enjoyed a peaceful life in Japan until he woke up in a war-torn world. Reborn as a destitute orphaned girl with nothing to her name but memories of a previous life, Tanya will do whatever it takes to survive, even if she can find it only behind the barrel of a gun!

Zen and Shinotsuki launched the novel series in 2013, and Kadokawa published the 14th volume in September 2023. Tōjo launched the manga in Monthly Comp Ace in 2016, and Kadokawa released the 34th volume on March 26.

The television anime adaptation of the novels premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The anime also had a film that opened in Japan in February 2019, with a returning staff and cast. Crunchyroll screened the film in the United States in May 2019, and began streaming it in September 2019.

A Yōjo Senki - Madōshi Kaku Tatakaeri (Saga of Tanya the Evil - Thus the Mages Did Clash) smartphone game launched in December 2020, and ended service in January 2022.

Source: Press release





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