Tomica & Tom TV Anime Shorts Get 2nd Season on July 5 With Song by May J.

Tomica & Tom (Tomica to Tomu), the television anime shorts based on Tsumupapa's picture books and Takara Tomy 's Tomica line of die-cast car toys, will have a second season premiering on July 5. The shorts will play within the children's variety program Tomipla World Nori Nori Times!! which airs on the TV Tokyo channel and five affiliated channels on Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Whereas the anime's first season aired an episode a month, the new season will air weekly, before streaming on YouTube .

Image via Tsumupapa's website © Tomy/Tsumupapa Inc.

May J. , the singer known for the Japanese version of Frozen's "Let It Go" song and other hits, co-wrote and sang the lyrics for the anime's original song "Kimi no Takaramono" (Your Treasure), with music producer Ryōsuke Imai co-writing the lyrics and writing and arranging the music.

Tsumupapa is directing, drafting the storyboards, overseeing and writing the series scripts, drawing the key animation frames, and directing the sound. Miyuu Kurata, Ayano Yoneda, and Ayami Yoshihira are producing with Noriko Miyata serving as the production runner. Kōichi Hirota is producing the background music , and Takashi Iitsuka is editing.

Mai Ujita is once again starring as Tom, a plush bear.

The first season premiered within Tomipla World Nori Nori Times!! on July 20, 2025.

Source: Comic Natalie