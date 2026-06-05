Street Fighter 6 Game Reveals Yasmine, Arjun, Bosch, Final Fantasy VII's Tifa in Year 4

Animated video reveals 4 characters

CAPCOM revealed the characters that will be available in Year 4 of its Street Fighter 6 fighting game. The new characters include Yasmine, Arjun, Bosch, and Final Fantasy VII's Tifa.

English version



Japanese version



The game launched in June 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . CAPCOM released the game on Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025, on the console's release date. The Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition version also launched in June 2025.

The game added Sagat on August 5, the first character in the Year 3 Character Pass. C. Viper, the second character in the pass, debuted on October 15. Alex debuted as the third character in the pass on March 17. Ingrid then joined the game on May 28.

Source: Summer Games Fest livestream