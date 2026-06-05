Bandai Namco Announces Gundam: Rogue Orbit Game

Game launches for PS5, Xbox X|S, PC in 2027

Bandai Namco announced during the Summer Game Fest 2026 livestream on Friday a new game in the Gundam franchise titled Gundam Rogue Orbit . The game is scheduled to launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam in 2027.

In the game, players suit up as pilot RE-X and control Gundam Helix, RE-X's high-mobility suit. The game features fast-paced battles, enemy hordes, and bosses. The story is focused on survival against an unknown enemy.

The company will reveal more details in the coming months.

Source: Summer Game Fest 2026 livestream