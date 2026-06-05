Resident Evil: Code Veronica Game Gets Remake

Game launches for PS5, Switch 2, Xbox X|S, PC in 2027

CAPCOM announced during the Summer Game Fest 2026 livestream on Friday Resident Evil Veronica , a remake, or reimagining, of the 2000 Resident Evil: Code Veronica game, for release on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2027. Although the trailer and event's host Geoff Keighley refer to the game as Resident Evil Veronica , the trailer on YouTube titles the game Resident Evil: Code Veronica .

Resident Evil: Code Veronica debuted for Sega Dreamcast in 2000 and received ports for PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Nintendo GameCube, and Xbox 360.

CAPCOM 's Resident Evil requiem ( Biohazard requiem ) game launched on February 27 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. CAPCOM announced on March 16 that the game has crossed 6 million units in cumulative sales worldwide.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard and Resident Evil Village , the seventh and eighth games in the series, respectively, received releases for Switch 2 on February 27. The Resident Evil Generation Pack for Switch 2 includes all three games.

The Resident Evil 4 remake launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in March 2023, and has sold over 5 million copies worldwide. The game has a "reimagined storyline," and a new graphical art style based on the company's proprietary RE engine.

Source: Summer Game Fest 2026 livestream