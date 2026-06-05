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Resident Evil: Code Veronica Game Gets Remake
posted on by Alex Mateo
CAPCOM announced during the Summer Game Fest 2026 livestream on Friday Resident Evil Veronica, a remake, or reimagining, of the 2000 Resident Evil: Code Veronica game, for release on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2027. Although the trailer and event's host Geoff Keighley refer to the game as Resident Evil Veronica, the trailer on YouTube titles the game Resident Evil: Code Veronica.
Resident Evil: Code Veronica debuted for Sega Dreamcast in 2000 and received ports for PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, Nintendo GameCube, and Xbox 360.
CAPCOM's Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem) game launched on February 27 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. CAPCOM announced on March 16 that the game has crossed 6 million units in cumulative sales worldwide.
Resident Evil 7: biohazard and Resident Evil Village, the seventh and eighth games in the series, respectively, received releases for Switch 2 on February 27. The Resident Evil Generation Pack for Switch 2 includes all three games.
The Resident Evil 4 remake launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in March 2023, and has sold over 5 million copies worldwide. The game has a "reimagined storyline," and a new graphical art style based on the company's proprietary RE engine.
Source: Summer Game Fest 2026 livestream