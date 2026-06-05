Crunchyroll Adds Jujutsu Kaisen Compilation Film, English Dubs for Given Movies

Given The Movie: To the Sea

Given

announced on Thursday that it has begun streaming, the compilation film of the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc from the second season of thetelevision anime, in Japanese with subtitles in various languages and with dubs in English, German, and Spanish. The company also added English dubs for theand, the two-part sequel anime film project based on'smanga.

Finally, Crunchyroll Manga will add the following manga from Kodansha USA Publishing on June 8:

Kodansha USA removed a number of its manga titles from Crunchyroll in January 2021. Kodansha had issued a statement to Crunchyroll , saying that its suspension of simulub updates was due to "changes" in its simulpub distribution program. Kodansha launched its manga distribution service "K MANGA" in May 2023

The Jujutsu Kaisen compilation film opened in Japan in May 2025. GKIDS acquired the anime and screened it in theaters in the United States in July 2025.

Crunchyroll added Eiga Given: Umi e ( Given The Movie: To the Sea ) in June 2025. The film opened in September 2024. The streaming service added Eiga Given: Hiiragi mix in December 2024. The film debuted in Japan in January 2024.