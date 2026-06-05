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Crunchyroll Adds Jujutsu Kaisen Compilation Film, English Dubs for Given Movies
posted on by Alex Mateo
Finally, Crunchyroll Manga will add the following manga from Kodansha USA Publishing on June 8:
- A Silent Voice
- Ace of the Diamond
- Air Gear Omnibus
- Ajin - Demi-Human
- Alive
- Battle Angel Alita: Last Order Omnibus
- Cells at Work!
- EDENS ZERO
- FAIRY TAIL
- Girlfriend, Girlfriend
- Gleipnir
- Initial D
- Inuyashiki
- Knights of Sidonia
- Land of the Lustrous
- My Little Monster
- Noragami: Stray God
- Princess Jellyfish
- Rave Master
- Shaman King
- Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie
- The Drops of God
- The Wallflower
- Witch Craft Works
Kodansha USA removed a number of its manga titles from Crunchyroll in January 2021. Kodansha had issued a statement to Crunchyroll, saying that its suspension of simulub updates was due to "changes" in its simulpub distribution program. Kodansha launched its manga distribution service "K MANGA" in May 2023
The Jujutsu Kaisen compilation film opened in Japan in May 2025. GKIDS acquired the anime and screened it in theaters in the United States in July 2025.
Crunchyroll added Eiga Given: Umi e (Given The Movie: To the Sea) in June 2025. The film opened in September 2024. The streaming service added Eiga Given: Hiiragi mix in December 2024. The film debuted in Japan in January 2024.
Sources: Email correspondence, Crunchyroll's website (José S.) and X/Twitter account