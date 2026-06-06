Live-Action 'Tonight, I Have a Date with a Serial Killer' Series Reveals More Cast

The staff for the live-action series of Kon Iguchi and Yūji Nakamura 's Tonight, I Have a Date with a Serial Killer ( Konya mo Serial Killer to Machiawase ) manga announced more cast members on Saturday.

Image via live-action series' X/Twitter © The Asahi Shimbun Company

The newly announced cast members are (left to right):

Reia Yonekura as Kozue Hasegawa, a young officer in Makino's section

as Kozue Hasegawa, a young officer in Makino's section Sō Okuno as Shinichi Makino, Isogai's young subordinate (a character who did not appear in the manga)

Hirona Yamazaki as Kaede Tsuruoka, a close friend of Isogai's murdered fiancée and an officer who joined the force when Isogai did

as Kaede Tsuruoka, a close friend of Isogai's murdered fiancée and an officer who joined the force when Isogai did Masahiro Toda as Daigo Satake, a lieutenant and Isogai's superior

Image via Suidora Eleven X/Twitter © The Asahi Shimbun Company

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Murder is on the rise, and the bodies keep piling up. For police officer Isogai Shiro, solving these killing sprees is his sole purpose. He'll stop at nothing to find these deranged murderers and has thrown himself entirely into the investigation. So when a mysterious informant begins tipping off the police about serial killers before they strike again, Isogai sees a chance at a breakthrough. But the source isn't at all what he expected: a young woman named Hinata Kuroi who seems to have a “sixth sense” that helps her find killers. Together, this unlikely duo dives into the city's darkest corners, hunting monsters in human skin. Because for Isogai, this is more than justice—it's personal.

Super Eight idol group member You Yokoyama (live-action Eight Ranger, Kasane) plays police detective Shiro Isogai, while Nagisa Sekimizu (live-action Machida-kun no Sekai , Kaiji : Final Game) plays Kuroi Hinata.

Hidetaka Sakamoto, Hiroki Inoue, and Toshimitsu Iizuka are directing the series, with scripts by Norikatsu Kodama and Kōta Edatsune. Licaxxx is composing the music.

The television series will premiere in the "Sui-Dora Eleven" programming block on Kansai TV and other Fuji TV affiliated channels on July 1 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT).

Iguchi and Nakamura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in June 2024. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 6. Seven Seas Entertainment released the first volume in English on March 17, and will release the second volume on August 18.

