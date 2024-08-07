What to Expect in the Loner Life in Another World Anime Series

Loner Life in Another World is set to premiere in October, but what sets it apart from other isekai series? We spoke with series director Akio Kazumi and Pony Canyon producer Takanori Matsuoka about the series' unique appeal, misconceptions about what a "loner life" is, and why Shūichirō Umeda was perfect for the lead loner role, Haruka.

© Shoji Goji, OVERLAP / Loner Life Production Committee

Your previous work includes CG-centric anime series. How was the transition from CG to 2D, and were there any skills you acquired working in CG that you feel helped with 2D animation?

Akio KAZUMI: I didn't consciously focus on any specific differences. The essential factor is that whether the medium is hand-drawn, CG, or live-action, the core goal remains the same: how to make the content enjoyable for the audience. The tools used for visual expression are just different methods to achieve that goal.

There are many isekai anime series each season. What do you feel sets Loner Life in Another World apart?

KAZUMI: We focused on the concept of “being a loner” in a unique way. “Being a loner” doesn't mean being disconnected from reality but rather experiencing moments of solitude even while being part of society. It reflects the idea that everyone has times when they want to be alone.

The main character, Haruka-kun, solves problems through his own ingenuity rather than relying on a group. This is akin to the concept from The Analects of Confucius , “和而不同” (harmony without uniformity), which emphasizes the importance of maintaining individuality while being part of a community. Haruka-kun embodies this principle.

We paid close attention to dialogues and scene compositions to reflect this theme, which might differentiate it from other works in the genre.

Takanori MATSUOKA: First and foremost, it's extremely entertaining, easy to read, and features engaging characters!

On a personal note, what sets it apart is that all the classmates are suddenly transported to another world and initially live together harmoniously. However, as time goes on, their relationships become strained, they start working in separate groups, and various incidents occur. This dynamic feels quite realistic. Additionally, unlike many other isekai series, there isn't a clear-cut final boss like a demon king to defeat immediately. This lack of a defined end goal adds a unique twist to the story.

In the first trailer, we see what looks like a murder mystery after Haruka's class ends up in another world. Should the audience expect a mystery angle to the series? What sort of adventures will Haruka embark on?

KAZUMI: Mystery is indeed one element of the series, but it's not the only focus. Haruka-kun will tackle problems on his own, and while his classmates come to rely on him, he never fully joins their group. Despite his intentions, he continues to help others and ends up getting involved in increasingly significant adventures in the other world. The series will feature a blend of mystery and broader fantasy adventures as Haruka-kun navigates this new world.

MATSUOKA: It's definitely something to look forward to! While there is a mystery element, Haruka's desire for a laid-back, solitary life in the other world will lead him into various situations. Along with the mystery, you can expect interactions with his classmates, exciting battles, and a range of adventures. There's a lot to enjoy beyond just the mystery aspect!

Turn on close caption (CC) button for English subtitles.

During the production process, how involved was Shoji Goji -san?

KAZUMI: We received advice from Shoji Goji -san through the editorial team of the original work.

MATSUOKA: Shoji Goji -san was involved in reviewing everything through the original work's oversight, including the script, characters, art, and cast.

When it came time to cast the role of Haruka, what type of voice were you looking for during auditions?

KAZUMI: We were looking for someone who could effectively express both a fun, lively tone and a cool, composed demeanor. Umeda-san fits this perfectly.

MATSUOKA: I felt that an overly handsome or suave voice wouldn't be quite right for the role. Since the series features both battle scenes and many comedic moments, we were looking for someone who could effectively express that range and handle both serious and humorous situations.

If you were living a "loner life," what kind of hobbies or activities would you do?

KAZUMI: Since I'm already quite the "loner" myself and don't have a family, I would probably spend a lot of time watching movies at the theater. It's a hobby that's enjoyable alone. If I had extra time, I'd likely go touring on a motorcycle, exploring castles around the country. Additionally, I'd love to visit famous circuits around the world to watch F1 and MotoGP races.

MATSUOKA: I don't mind "loner life" at all. I can go into any shop by myself with no problem! As for activities, like Haruka, I'd like to try solo camping. I'd enjoy spending time carefully preparing ingredients and seasonings to cook something or simply relaxing while watching a campfire.