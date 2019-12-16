My Hero Academia Stage Plays Get 'Live Event' in July

2nd stage play runs in March-April

The official website for the stage plays of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga revealed on Monday that the stage plays will have a live event dubbed "The 'Ultra' Live" next July, featuring the staff and cast of the stage plays. The event will also offer a CD featuring the songs used in the stage plays.

The second stage play, My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero (A True Hero), will run at the Shingawa Prince Hotel Stellar Ball in Tokyo from March 6 to 22, and at the Umeda Arts Theater Drama City in Osaka from March 27 to April 5.

Returning staff members from the first play include Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi as director, Hideyuki Nishimori as scriptwriter, Shunsuke Wada as composer, and Umebō as choreographer.

My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage , the first stage play of the manga, ran in Tokyo and Osaka in April.

Horikoshi launched the superhero manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print. The manga has inspired three television anime series, and a fourth season premiered on October 12. The My Hero Academia: Two Heroes film opened in Japan in August 2018. The franchise is receiving a second film titled Boku no Hero Academia the Movie -Heroes: Rising- that will open on December 20.