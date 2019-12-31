Eat-Man's Akihito Yoshitomi Launches Meikyū Biyori Manga in February

Manga about attache case at bottom of secret pool launches on February 13

The January 2020 issue of Asahi Shimbun 's Nemuki + magazine revealed on December 13 that manga creator Akihito Yoshitomi will launch a new manga titled Meikyū Biyori (Labyrinth Weather) in the magazine's next issue on February 13.

The magazine teases that the story is about Hinata and her friends, the only people who know about a secret pool. Where they are playing, they find a suspicious attache case at the bottom of the water. The manga is a story of the maze-like, mixed-up world of youthful, lazy days.

Yoshitomi had published the manga as a one-shot in Nemuki + in April 2018.

Yoshitomi launched a new manga titled Kyō Kara Mirai (The Future From Today) on Hero's Inc.'s Flat Heros website on October 18. The magazine describes the manga as a high school girls' love story that "sensitively depicts the feeling of wavering in adolescence."

Yoshitomi's Eat-Man The Main Dish manga launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in May 2014 and ended on June 26. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final volume on August 8.

Yoshitomi drew his original Eat-Man manga from 1996 to 2002. The story follows Bolt Crank, a man who can eat anything and reproduce it in his right hand. The original manga received anime adaptations in 1997 and 1998. Bandai Entertainment released Eat-Man `98 on DVD with an English dub , and Discotek Media released both anime on DVD with English subtitles. Crunchyroll began streaming both anime in May.

ADV Manga published Yoshitomi's Ray manga, while Section23 Films released the Ray television anime and the Blue Drop anime inspired by Yoshitomi's manga of the same name. Yoshitomi also drew Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman : Breakdown , the manga adaptation of the Cyborg 009 Vs. Devilman crossover anime. The one compiled volume shipped in April 2016.