Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception, Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth Games Launch on PC via Steam on January 23

Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen to launch for PC later this year

DMM Games announced on Monday that it will release AQUAPLUS ' Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception and Utawarerumono : Mask of Truth games on PC via Steam on January 23 at 6:00 p.m. JST (4:00 a.m. EST). DMM Games is working with its localization team ShiraVN to release the games on Steam .

The companies will also release the Utawarerumono : Prelude to the Fallen game on PC via Steam later this year. All three games will be available in English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese.

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono game in 2002 for the PC. The game inspired a 2006 television anime series and a 2009 original video anime series. ADV Films released the television series in North America in 2007, and Funimation has since picked up the North American release rights.

Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception ( Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen ), the second game in the series, launched in Japan in September 2015. The game's anime adaptation, Utawarerumono: The False Faces , debuted in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

Utawarerumono : Mask of Truth launched in North America and Europe on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita in September 2016. The game is getting an anime adaptation.

Utawarerumono : Prelude to the Fallen is a remake of the original Utawarerumono : Chiriyukumono e no Komoriuta game. NIS America will release the game digitally for PS4 and PS Vita in early 2020. The game launched for PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in April 2018.

