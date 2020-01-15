Crayon Shin-chan TV Anime Casts Hiroki Suzuki as Action Actor

Suzuki's character debuts on this Saturday's episode

The official website for the Crayon Shin-chan television anime revealed on Wednesday that actor Hiroki Suzuki will be a guest cast member in the anime for this Saturday's episode "Hashiru Sentōin Da zo" (I'm a Running Combatant). Suzuki will play Shingo Kakeda, an action actor who dreams of going to Hollywood, but is currently acting in a television series as a villain character. He has a relationship with Shinnosuke's kindergarten teacher Matsuzaka.

Suzuki usually stars in "2.5D" stage play adaptations of anime or manga, but he also played lead character Hyakkimaru in last year's Dororo anime.

Crayon Shin-chan premiered in April 1992, and moved to Friday evening in October 2004. In October last year, the Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon anime series moved to Saturdays after 15 years of airing on Fridays. Both anime are part of a new Saturday programming block named "Anime Time," which airs every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Crayon Shin-chan will have new collaborations, in the vein of the crossovers it has had in the past with Aibou, Kamen Rider , Terminator, Pirates of the Carribbean, and other popular franchises.