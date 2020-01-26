My Hero One's Justice 2 Game Adds Playable Character Kendō Rappa, New Mission Mode

Sequel game launches in Japan on March 12, in Americas on March 13

This year's ninth issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Bandai Namco Entertainment 's My Hero One's Justice 2 ( My Hero Academia : One's Justice 2 ) game will feature the Shie Hassaikai character Kendō Rappa as a playable character.

Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe revealed four screenshots with the character on Friday.

Weekly Shonen Jump also revealed that the game will feature a new mission mode.

The game will launch in Japan for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on March 12. The game will only be available digitally for Xbox One in Japan. The game will then launch for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas on March 13.

People who pre-order the game will get Nomu as a playable character plus two other playable characters as an early unlock. The game's collector's edition will include a 20cm LED figurine of Deku, a steelbook, a collector's box, a shikishi board, and keychain game badges of Deku and Overhaul.

Playable characters include: Izuku Midoriya, Kai Chisaki (Overhaul), All Might, Mirio Togata, Tomura Shigaraki, Mina Ashido, Minoru Mineta, Nejire Hado, Tamaki Amajiki, Sir Nighteye, Katsuki Bakugō, Shōto Todoroki, Ochaco Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui, Eijirō Kirishima, Inasa Yoarashi, Enji Todoroki (Endeavor), Dabi, Tenya Iida, Denki Kaminari, Fumikage Tokoyami, Kyōka Jirō, Momo Yaoyorozu, Himiko Toga, Stain, Gran Torino, Muscular, All for One, Shota Aizawa (Eraserhead), Twice, Mr. Compress, and Fat Gum.

The game will also feature new stages and stories from the anime. The game will also include a new "Side Kick Plus Ultra!" mechanic, which allows sidekick characters to use Plus Ultra attacks during battle.

The first game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 9, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's Twitter account



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.