Love Live! Fest Event Screens in U.S. Theaters on February 25

Fathom Events announced on Tuesday that it will screen the Love Live! Series 9th Anniversary LOVE LIVE! FEST ( Love Live! Fes) event in select theaters in the U.S. on February 25 at 7:00 p.m. local time.

The event took place at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on January 18. The franchise 's idol groups Aquors, Saint Snow, and Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club appeared at the event. The event also marked the reunion of the μ's members after about three years and nine months.

The Love Live! Fes event announced that the franchise is launching a new project. Kadokawa 's Love Live! Days Love Live! Sōgō Magazine Vol. 05 issue will provide more details on Thursday .

The franchise 's official website revealed on Tuesday that the franchise is getting a new television anime. The anime's tagline reads, "Watashi o Kanaeru Monogatari — Hello!!! Love Live! " (The story of my dreams coming true. Hello!!! Love Live! "). This is a reference to the franchise 's previous tagline of "Minna de Kanaeru Monogatari," which refers to the fact that the school idol group's names, center performers, song lyrics, and other aspects are decided by fan vote. In addition, the franchise will start open casting call auditions for one of the main cast members of the new project on March 12.

The franchise announced a new television anime series titled Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai (Nijigasaki Academy's School Idol Appreciation Club) in December. The franchise 's staff introduced the members of Nijigasaki Academy's Idol Appreciation Club in 2017 as part of KLab Games and Bushiroad 's Love Live! School Idol Festival smartphone game's "Perfect Dream Project" (PDP).

In 2010, the anime studio Sunrise, Lantis , and ASCII Media Works ' Dengeki G Magazine launched Love Live! as a self-described "ultimate user-participation project" that lets its fans vote on the future of the fictional idols in the μ's school idol group. A series of music CDs and animated music videos then followed. The first Love Live! School idol project anime series (pictured left) premiered in January 2013, and the second series premiered in April 2014. The Love Live! The School Idol Movie film opened in Japan in June 2015.

The Love Live! Sunshine!! project was first announced in February 2015. The project's three key phrases are "Reader Participation," "Inspired by μ's," and "Seaside Town Setting." Fans chose the group's name Aqours by popular vote.

The first Love Live! Sunshine!! television anime premiered in July 2016. The second season ran from October to December 2017. The Love Live! Sunshine!! The School Idol Movie Over the Rainbow film opened in Japan in January 2019.

