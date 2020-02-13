Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen Remake Game's Trailer Reveals May Release

Remake of' game launches in N. America on May 26, Europe/Oceania on May 29

NIS America began streaming a trailer for the Utawarerumono : Prelude to the Fallen remake of AQUAPLUS ' original Utawarerumono : Chiriyukumono e no Komoriuta game on Thursday. The video reveals that the game will launch in North America on May 26 and in Europe and Oceania on May 29.

The game will be available physically and digitally for PlayStation 4 and digitally for PlayStation Vita. The release will have Japanese audio and English subtitles. The limited edition will bundle a hardcover art book, soundtrack CD, metal keychain, and poster for US$79.99.

The game launched for PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in April 2018.

WHITE FOX ( Utawarerumono: The False Faces ) again produced the new anime, which tells a story of Kuon's childhood days.

DMM Games worked with its localization team ShiraVN to release AQUAPLUS ' Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception and Utawarerumono : Mask of Truth games on PC via Steam on January 23. The companies will also release Utawarerumono : Prelude to the Fallen on PC via Steam later this year. All three games will be available in English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese.

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono game in 2002 for the PC. The game inspired a 2006 television anime series and a 2009 original video anime series. ADV Films released the television series in North America in 2007, and Funimation has since picked up the North American release rights.

Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception ( Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen ), the second game in the series, launched in Japan in September 2015. The game's anime adaptation, Utawarerumono: The False Faces , debuted in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

Utawarerumono : Mask of Truth launched in North America and Europe for PS4 and PS Vita in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan for PS3, PS4, and PS Vita in September 2016. The game is getting an anime adaptation.