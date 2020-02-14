Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V Anime Streams on Kidoodle.TV Streaming Service

All 148 English-dubbed episodes begin streaming this month

Konami announced on Thursday that the Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V anime will begin streaming on the Kidoodle.TV streaming service this month. The service will stream all 148 episodes of the anime in English.

The anime's story is set in Maiami City on the coast of Japan. Yūya is a second-year middle school student who loves to entertain people. Although he is small, he has been training his tough body and Action Duelist arms with weapons. His dream is to become an "Entertainment Duelist" who makes people smile. One day, Yūya ends up fighting an exhibition match with the current champion of Pro Duel world.

The anime premiered in Japan in April 2014 . The series debuted on television in Canada in August 2015, and premiered in the United States on the Nicktoons channel in February 2016. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in November 2016.

Kidoodle.TV is a video-on-demand channel for children under 12.

Source: Press release