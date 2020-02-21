'Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate' Game Launches in the West this Spring

PQube, Rice Digital reveal collector's edition with Hestia pillowcase

PQube and Rice Digital announced on Friday that they will release 5pb. 's Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate game for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC in the West this spring.

The companies also announced they will release a Collector's Edition of the game for the Switch and PS4 versions that will include a soundtrack, an artbook, a reversible pillowcase of Hestia, a set of six art cards, and a box for the set. Those who purchase the Collector's Edition will be able to vote on what images will be on the art cards.

The pre-order website for the game lists a release date of May 29. The website lets buyers purchase either a European or North American version of the game.

The game is based on the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) anime and its spinoff Sword Oratoria . Yuka Iguchi provided the game's theme song "Treasure."

The game mixes elements of dungeon-crawling and role-playing gameplay with a visual novel-style story. The story features events from the first anime season, as well as new content. In addition to Story Mode, the game includes procedurally generated Extra Dungeons and Date Events to interact with other characters.

The game launched in Japan for the PS4, PlayStation Vita, Switch, and PC in Japan on November 28 after multiple delays since spring 2018. The game's Asian PS4 and Switch versions shipped on the same date with Chinese and English subtitles.

Source: Press release