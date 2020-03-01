Sambomaster, Seven Billion Dots Perform New Theme Songs for Boruto Anime

This year's 14th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed the new theme song artists on Monday for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime. Sambomaster ( Naruto opening theme song 5) will perform the opening theme song, and the three-member rock band Seven Billion Dots will perform the ending theme song. Both theme songs will premiere in April in the show.

The anime entered the new "Mujina Bandits Arc," which adapts the same arc from Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto manga, in late January.

The boy band FlowBack are performing the current ending theme song "Fireworks," which debuted in the show in January.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017, and originally aired on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. The series moved to a new timeslot on Thursdays at 7:25 p.m. in May 2018, and then moved again to a new timeslot on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. in October 2018.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

The anime is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto sequel manga, which launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. The manga moved to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine last July.