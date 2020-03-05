Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Anime Films Screen in U.S. in Spring

1st 2 film screen on April 23; 3rd film screens on May 7

Fathom Events announced on Thursday that all three Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel films will screen in theaters in the United States this spring. Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower and Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly will screen as a double feature on April 23 at 7:00 p.m. local time. Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song will screen on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Both screenings will include exclusive Japanese cast videos, and the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song screenings will also include a video with content from the film's Japanese premiere. Tickets for both screenings will go on sale on April 3.

Aniplex of America will hold the North American premiere of Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on April 17 at 7:00 p.m. The company describes the film's story:

"I'm determined to become a hero of justice for Sakura." To save the girl...to enact the justice he's chosen... The young man will no longer turn a blind eye to the truth. Mages (Masters) and Heroic Spirits (Servants) work together in the battles of the Holy Grail War...a fight for an omnipotent wish-granting container called the Holy Grail. However, this war has become horribly twisted. A young woman named Sakura Matou, with the sins she has committed, drowns in the murky darkness. A young man named Shirou Emiya, who vowed to protect Sakura, works together with Rin Tohsaka and throws himself into the raging battle to put a stop to the Holy Grail War. Illyasviel von Einzbern, as one of the few who knows the truth behind the conflict, confronts her own fate, while Zouken Matou uses Sakura to try to fulfill his own desires. Will the young man's wish reach her even as he challenges fate itself, battling against the rising tide? The Holy Grail War is coming to an end... The final battle is about to begin.

The film will open in Japan on March 28.

Tomonori Sudō ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Fate/Zero animation director) is directing the films, and ufotable is animating the work. Yuki Kajiura ( Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works theme song composer, Fate/Zero music and theme song composer) is composing the music. Takahiro Miura is providing the storyboards. Aimer is performing the theme song "Haru wa Yuku."

The first film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower (seen left), opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The film sold a total of 980,000 tickets to earn 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.5 million).

The first film screened in the United States in November-December 2017. The film then screened in Canada in January 2018. The English dub of the first film debuted in theaters in the United States in June 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.

The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January 2019. The film began playing in the United States and Canada in March 2019.

Source: Press release