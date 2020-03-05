Trials of Mana Game's Trailer Previews Combat, Abilities, Classes

Square Enix began streaming an English gameplay trailer for its Trials of Mana game on Thursday. The video previews parties, combat, abilities, classes, and the world.

The remake of Seiken Densetsu 3 will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 24.

The Seiken Densetsu franchise marked its 25th anniversary in 2016. The original Seiken Densetsu -Final Fantasy Gaiden- ( Final Fantasy Adventure ) game debuted for Game Boy in 1991. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 2 ( Secret of Mana ) game for Super Famicom (SNES) in Japan and North America in 1993. Square released the Seiken Densetsu 3 action role-playing game for Super Famicom in 1995.

Square Enix released a remake of the original game for PlayStation Vita as well as iOS and Android devices in Japan in 2016. The English version of the game simultaneously launched for iOS and Android devices under the title Adventures of Mana .

Square Enix also released Collection of Mana for Switch in English digitally in June 2019, and a physical release shipped on August 27. The release includes the first three games in Square Enix 's Seiken Densetsu ( Mana ) series. The collection launched physically and digitally as Seiken Densetsu Collection for Switch in Japan in June 2017.

The Seiken Densetsu : Rise of Mana game launched for iOS and Android devices in 2014, and Square Enix released the game for PlayStation Vita in 2015.