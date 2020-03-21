Studio Trigger's BNA: Brand New Animal Anime Gets Prequel Novel

The official website for Trigger 's original television anime BNA: Brand New Animal revealed on March 11 that the anime will have a prequel novel titled BNA Zero: Massara ni Narenai Kemono-tachi (The Animals That Can't Be Brand New). The novel will ship on April 23.

The first six episodes of the anime debuted exclusively on Netflix on Saturday in Japan. The anime will premiere on Fuji TV 's " +Ultra " programming block on April 8 at 24:55 (effectively, April 9 at 12:55 a.m.) The show will also air on Kansai TV , Tokai TV , TV Nishinippon Corporation, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting Co., Ltd. , and BS Fuji .

In the anime's story, in the 21st century, the existence of animal-humans came to light after being hidden in the darkness of history. Michiru lived life as a normal human, until one day she suddenly turns into a tanuki-human. She runs away and takes refuge in a special city area called "Anima City" that was set up 10 years ago for animal-humans to be able to live as themselves. There Michiru meets Shirou, a wolf-human who hates humans. Through Shirou, Michiru starts to learn about the worries, lifestyle, and joys of the animal-humans. As Michiru and Shirou try to learn why Michiru suddenly turned into an animal-human, they unexpectedly get wrapped up in a large incident.

Yoh Yoshinari ( Little Witch Academia ) is directing the anime at Trigger , and Kazuki Nakashima ( Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill ) is writing the scripts.

Genice Chan is contributing conceptual art, and Yusuke Yoshigaki ( Space Patrol Luluco , Ninja Slayer From Animation ) is designing the characters. Naoki Takeda is serving as chief animation director. Masanobu Nomura is directing the art, and Yukiko Kakita is serving as the color key artist. Nozomi Shitara is the compositing director of photography, and Kentarou Tsubone is editing. The artist mabanua ( Kids on the Slope , Megalobox ) is composing the music.

Sumire Morohoshi is performing the opening theme song "Ready to" as her character Michiru Kagemori, while electronic musician AAAMYYY is performing the ending theme song "Night Running."