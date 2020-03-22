Rent-A-Girlfriend Anime's 4th Character Video Highlights Sumi Sakurasawa

Romantic comedy premieres in July

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Reiji Miyajima 's Kanojo, Okarishimasu ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ) manga began streaming a character promotional video on Sunday. The video and a new "date visual" preview the character Sumi Sakurasawa.

The anime will premiere in July on MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS on the Animeism programming block in July.

The cast includes:

Kazuomi Koga ( Rainy Cocoa, Welcome to Rainy Color ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment , and Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Nanbaka , The Prince of Tennis II ) is supervising the series scripts. Kanna Hirayama is designing the characters, and HYADAIN is composing the music.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In Japan, the lonely have a new way out — online services that rent out dads, children, even girlfriends! When Kazuya's true love dumps him, he's just desperate enough to try it, and he's shocked at how cute and sweet his rental girlfriend turns out to be. But she wants to keep their "relationship" a secret, and there's a complication... she goes to his university... and their grandmothers are in the same home... and they live next door to each other?! And Kazuya finds out she's not nearly as nice in "real life"..

Miyajima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2017.