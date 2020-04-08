'The 8th son? Are you kidding me?' Smartphone Game's Trailer Previews Theme Song

Zin Sakura performs song for 2020 iOS/Android adaptation of anime

An official website launched on Wednesday to announce details for the smartphone game of The 8th son? Are you kidding me? ( Hachinantte Sore wa Nai Deshō! ) television anime. The title of the simulation RPG is Hachinantte Sore wa Nai Deshō! ~Mou Hitori no Tenseisha~ (One More Reincarnated), and it is slated for release for iOS and Android devices in 2020. The game's official YouTube channel began streaming a promotional video that features the game's theme song "Just one for love" performed by Zin Sakura.

The game will feature an original story set in another world that synchronizes with the anime's world. Players will become the mysterious protagonist, the titular "one more reincarnated person," who sets off on an adventure with Wendelin and friends to save a world on the verge of collapse. Basic gameplay will be free with in-game items available for purchase.

The anime adaptation of Y.A. 's Hachinantte Sore wa Nai Deshō! light novel series premiered on April 2 in Japan, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs. The anime will have 12 episodes.

Tatsuo Miura (episode director for Kaiketsu Zorori , Mahō no Princess Minky Momo: Yume o Dakishimete , Okusama wa Maho Shojo ) is directing the series at Shinei Animation and Synergy SP . Fuzichoco is credited as the original character designer, and Keiji Tanabe ( Caligula , Good Luck Girl! ) is adapting those designs for animation. Takeshi Miyamoto ( Trickster script, Fullmetal Alchemist live-action film screenplay) is handling the series composition. Catherina Ancient Music Ensemble , which plays Middle Ages-era and Renaissance-era European instruments, will perform music for the anime. Minako Seki ( Kingdom both seasons, Black Clover ) is also composing music for the anime.

The novels' story begins with Shingo Ichinomiya, a normal, average employee for a trading company. He wakes up one day to find himself inhabiting the body of Wendelin — a five-year-old boy, and the eighth son of a destitute noble family in a fantasy world.

Y.A. began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in June 2013, and ended it in March 2017. Kadokawa began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Fuzichoco ( R.O.D Rehabilitation ) in September 2015. Hiroki Kusumoto has been drawing a manga adaptation of the story on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website since 2015.