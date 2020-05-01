Georama Boy Panorama Girl Manga Gets Live-Action Film

An official website opened on Friday to announce that Kyoko Okazaki 's Georama Boy Panorama Girl manga is getting a live-action film adaptation that will open in Japan this fall. The film's official YouTube channel began streaming a teaser video.

The manga's romance story centers on the relationship between ordinary high school girl Haruko Shibuya and Kenichi Kanagawa, a boy who suddenly quit school.

Natsuki Seta (live-action Tokyo Alice , Setoutsumi series) is directing the adaptation and writing the script.

Okazaki serialized the manga in Magazine House 's Heibon Punch magazine from February to October 1988, when the magazine suspended publication. Magazine House released the manga's compiled book volume in April 1989.

Okazaki's Helter Skelter manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in July 2012, her River's Edge manga inspired a live-action film in February 2018, and her Chiwawa-chan manga inspired a live-action film in January 2019.

Sources: Georama Boy Panorama Girl film's website, Comic Natalie