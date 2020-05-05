LiSA's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Single Ranks #1 on Oricon Weekly Digital for 2nd Consecutive Week Again

Song's 2nd time with 2 consecutive weeks on digital chart; song has 808,560 downloads

LiSA 's "Gurenge" single ranked #1 on Oricon's weekly digital single ranking chart for the April 27-May 3 week, with 22,105 downloads. This is the second consecutive week it has ranked at #1. The song has now ranked at #1 for five weeks (including two consecutive weeks in May 2019, one week in December 2019, and the past two weeks).

The song has been downloaded about 808,560 times. In the April 20-26 week, it rose from the fifth to the fourth most downloaded song in the history of Oricon's digital single ranking chart.

The song's #1 ranking in the April 20-26 week was the third time (and fourth week) the single has ranked #1 since the song's digital debut in April last year. The song was also in the top 10 of the digital single ranking chart for 20 consecutive weeks last year.

The single's title song is the theme song for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime. The song debuted digitally in April 2019 before its July 2019 CD release. The CD release has sold more than 100,000 copies. LiSA sang the song during her first performance on Kōhaku Uta Gassen ("Red and White Song Contest"), Japan's most-watched music television program, on December 31.

Source: Oricon News