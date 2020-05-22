Moero Crystal H Game Gets English Release for Switch

Opening movie streamed for grid-based dungeon crawler game

Eastasiasoft announced on Thursday that it will release Compile Heart and Idea Factory 's Moero Crystal H game for Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe this year. The company began streaming the game's opening movie, which features the song "thread a needle" by Machiko.

In addition to standard physical and digital releases, the game will have a physical limited edition. The limited edition will incclude the game, full-color physical manual, original soundtrack CD, art book, sticker set, individually numbered collector's certificate, and collector's box.

Eastasiasoft describes the story:

Moero Crystal H is a sexy comedy RPG about Zenox (“The Lucky Pervert”) and his party of monster girls on a quest to retrieve the stolen Bra of Darkness. With the counterpart Panties of Light to guide them, Zenox and company must free the monster girls being corrupted by the bra's power while searching for the mysterious thief behind it all.

The Moero Crystal grid-based dungeon crawler game launched for the PlayStation Vita in 2015 as the third game in the Genkai Tokki series and the sequel to Monster Monpiece and Moero Chronicle. The game features over 80 recruitable monster girls.

The game launched for Switch in Japan last September. The Switch version, or the "Hyper" version, includes all previous DLC characters, English subtitles, HD rumble, HD visuals, and a new "Double Scratch" feature that allows plays to perform a "Loving Scratch" on two girls at the same time.

Idea Factory International released Compile Heart 's Moero Chronicle Hyper ( Genkai Tokki: Moero Chronicle Hyper or Moero Chronicle H ) Switch game in English through the Nintendo eShop in April 2019.

Compile Heart released the dungeon-crawling RPG digitally in Japan in January 2019. The game is a remastered version of the Moero Chronicle game with HD visuals. The remastered game also includes a vibration function, new items, and an autopilot mode. In addition, the game includes all the original art and event CGs released in previous versions of the game.

Compile Heart released Moero Chronicle in Japan for PlayStation Vita in May 2014. Sony Computer Entertainment published the game in Asia for the PS Vita in May 2015 with English and Chinese subtitles. Idea Factory International released the game on the PC via Steam in August 2017.