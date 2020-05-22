Teasing Master Takagi-san VR Anime Launches

Anime also launches for Oculus Quest this year

kayac released Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san VR 1 Gakki ( Teasing Master Takagi-san VR 1st Semester), the virtual reality (VR) anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) manga, for Oculus and PC via Steam on Thursday. The release is compatible with the Oculus Rift S, Oculus Rift, HTC VIVE, and HTC VIVE Pro HMD. The release will expand with Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san VR 1&2 Gakki for Oculus Quest this year.

A crowdfunding campaign for the anime ran on the Makuake site from September 2 to October 10. The campaign raised 12,149,000 yen (about US$113,000) of its goal of 15 million yen (about US$140,000) to produce the anime.

The anime puts players in the viewpoint of Nishikata, the manga's protagonist and target of Takagi's teasing. It recreates notable scenes from the original manga and anime, and the Oculus Rift allows players to join Takagi in going home from school or going to the beach.

The second television anime season based on the manga premiered last July. The season debuted on Netflix on December 6.

The first television anime premiered within the "Anime no Me" programming block in January 2018, and it also adapted Yamamoto's Ashita wa Doyōbi manga as segments within the show. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed the series with an English dub .

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.